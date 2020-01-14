|
|
Ms. Peggy Ann Brown Best, age 70, of Ararat, Virginia, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Surry Health and Rehab. Ms. Best was born in Surry County on May 21, 1949, to the late Thomas Edward and Betty Irene Shackelford Brown. She was a retired teacher having taught for more than 33 years with Blue Ridge Elementary School. Ms. Best was very active in serving her community, including but not limited to, President of the Ruritanettes Club. Among the many who will always cherish her memory are a son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Diana Best; grandchildren, Carson Best, Ashton Rhymer, Logan Best, Grayson Best, and Jocelyn Best; a sister, Judy Brown Flake; a nephew, Roger Whiston; a niece, Elizabeth Flake; and several aunts and uncles. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Dale Riddle. Burial will follow in Westfield Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and at other time at the home of Judy Flake. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Ararat Rescue, P.O. Box 6, Ararat, VA 24053, or Ararat Voluntary Fire Department at 5082 Ararat Hwy, Ararat, VA 24053.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020