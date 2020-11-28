1/1
Peggy Clement
1945 - 2020
Peggy Ann Goins Clement, 75, of Greensboro, passed away at Moses Cone Hospital, Nov. 27, 2020. She was born in Danville, Virginia, Feb. 3, 1945, to the late William McKinley and Lizzie Edna Goins. Mrs. Clement was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was as beautiful inside as she was on the outside. Mrs. Clement selflessly gave her time to help others in any way she could. She retired as a hairdresser after many years of dedication to her clients. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters and sons-in-law, Angela and Craig Hussey, and Christel and Chris Rayle; grandchildren, Alicia Gilmore, Donald "D.J." Hanks, Tyler Rayle, and Maddie Rayle; step-grandchildren, Shane Hussey, and Tara Hussey; ten great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patsy Meador. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Clement was preceded in death by her husband, Raffie Alezander Clement Jr.; sisters, Mildred Wilson, Frances Bowman, and Lucille Goins; and brothers, Edgar, Roy, Roby, Douglas, and Curtis Goins. Funeral services will be held at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 1. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 1 p.m. until the time for the service. Burial will follow at Carter's Chapel Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
01:00 PM
DEC
1
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
