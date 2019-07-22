Mrs. Peggy Yvonne Ratcliff Davis, 80, of Mount Airy passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Northern Hospital of Surry County. She was born in Surry County on Dec. 24, 1938, to the late Coy and Kate Pack Ratcliff. Peggy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed by all her family and many friends. She is survived by daughters and son-in-law, Sandra Davis, Trena and David Schumaker; sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth Davis, Calvin and Tina Davis, Ricky and Ginger Davis, Michael and Terry Davis, and Jeffery Davis; twelve grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Bonnie Mannon, and Brenda Atkins; a brother, Junior Ratcliff; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her husband, Grover Cleveland Davis; a grandchild, Kenneth David Davis Jr.; sisters, Iris "Tiny" Senter and Ruth Atkins; brothers, Donald, Doug, and Arnold Ratcliff. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 24 at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Wayne Davis and the Rev. David Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1 until 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Surry Community Health and Rehab, and to the staff of Northern Hospital ER, and all the Surry County EMS personal for the love and care given to Mrs. Davis. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.come.