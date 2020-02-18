Home

Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
Peggy Golding Obituary

LOWGAP — Mrs. Peggy Jewel Marion Golding, 82, of Lowgap, passed away at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. She was born in Surry County to the late Gaston and Electa Ball Marion. Mrs. Golding was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to everyone she met. Mrs. Golding will be lovingly remembered by her husband of almost 65 years, William "Dub" Golding; daughters and a son-in-law, Cynthia K. Golding, and Amy Stanley and husband, Mitch; sons and daughters-in-law, Craig Golding and wife Marla, and Gregory Golding and wife, Brandy; twelve grandchildren, Blake, Chase, and Riley Stanley, Dreama Golding, Nicole Bass, Ethan, Joshua, Jarrett, Ariel, Jaden, Emma and Jaxton Golding; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie Marion and wife, Sandra; several nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Golding was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth "Pete" Moser; and two brothers, Jim and Jackie Ray Marion. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Powell and Rev. Dennis Bledsoe officiating. Burial will follow at the Golding Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 6 until 8 p.m. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Golding Family Cemetery Fund, c/o Kevin Fore, 951 Wolf Pen Ridge Rd., Galax, VA 24333 or the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
