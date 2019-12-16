|
|
Mrs. Peggy Ann Faw Martin, age 79, of Mount Airy, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Surry County on July 14, 1940, to the late Howard and Lillian Bowman Faw. Mrs. Martin retired from Renfro Hosiery Mills, and was a faithful member of Flippen Memorial Baptist Church for 40 years where she taught the Ladies Bible Class. She graduated from Flat Rock High School. Mrs. Martin volunteered for Mountain Valley Hospice Prayer Shawl Ministry for many years and crocheted more than 200 prayer shawls. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, James Martin; daughters and sons-in-law, Pamela Jane Martin and Russ Garriott, Sonia Martin, and Cheryl and Richard Tolbert; grandchildren, Deanna Brown and Andrew Stouch, and Katie Brown and Wesley Johnson; sister, Sue Moody; brother and sister-in-law, Rev. Arnold Faw and Lynn. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by a sister, Edith Faye Faw; sister-in-law, Linda Faw; special friend, Virginia Massey. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tim Burton officiating. A private burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019