Peggy Moore

Mrs. Peggy Ann Greene Moore, 79, of Mount Airy, passed away at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. She was born in Randolph County, NC, to the late Miles Wilson and Mary Elizabeth Boles Greene. Mrs. Moore was a charter member of Blue Ridge Baptist Church. She appreciated the simple things in life. She loved her family, her home, and had a passion to play and teach piano. Mrs. Moore received a degree in music from Surry Community College, and taught piano for 34 years. Mrs. Moore enjoyed camping at Ocean Lakes, and also Homeplace where many times she would go alone to enjoy nature. She enjoyed walking or hiking with her favorite dog Cocoa. Mrs. Moore will be remembered by her loving sons and daughter-in-law, Charles Devon Moore, Randy Leon Moore, and Danny Ray Moore and Kristy; adored grandchildren and spouses, Candace Moore Martin and Tony, Leah Moore James and Chad, Andi Ruth Moore, Charles Andrew Moore and Lauren, Allie Moore Spry and Jeff, Evan Gray Moore, Karen Moore Anderson and Bobby, Daniel Dempsey Moore; cherished great-grandchildren, Daysha Marie Martin, Ava Grace Martin, Alyvia Ruth Moore, Emma Nichole Moore, and Alexander Heath James; and sisters and a brother-in-law, Mary Greene Webb, Carolyn Greene Newman and Larry. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Dempsey Moore; and her brothers, Miles and Joseph Greene. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Sammy Lawson officiating. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. until the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.