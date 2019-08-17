|
|
Peggy Soyars West Thomas of Stuart, Virginia and Mount Airy, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was born Dec. 5, 1939 in Stuart to the late Addie Walker Soyars. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by husbands Edward West and Roy Thomas; one brother, Sam Soyars; and one sister, Marie Soyars. She was a graduate of Stuart High School and Averett College and was active in Stuart Presbyterian Church. She worked for years as the Patrick County Registrar and had especially vivid memories of the office's transition to computer technology. In addition to the church and her work, she was a lifelong supporter of 4-H, and an avid grower, picker, and arranger of flowers. She was also known amongst her family and friends for baking the best homemade yeast rolls. One of her goals was to positively affect the life of someone else every day. After losing her first husband, Ed, she established a grief support group to help herself and others learn to heal and cope with the loss of a loved one. As her health declined, she continued to connect with and minister to people by mailing cards, letters, and remembrances. She is survived by one daughter, Gayle Meade and husband, Greg; one son, Randy West and wife, Danielle; and four grandchildren who she adored, Hannah Meade, Wesley Meade, Rosie West, and Jasper West. She is also survived by two brothers, Tom Soyars and Edward Soyars and wife, Fern, all of Stuart; two sisters, Norma Stanley and husband, John of Bassett and Fern Agee of Stuart; and numerous special nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 18, at 1 p.m. at Stuart Presbyterian Church with funeral service to immediately follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be private. Family requests memorial donations to the Edward West Scholarship Fund, Ferrum College, P.O. Box 1000, Ferrum, VA 24088. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019