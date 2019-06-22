STUART, Va. — Mrs. Margaret Sable "Penny" Mabry Redden, 68, of Stuart, VA, passed away Friday afternoon, June 21, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Redden was born Sept. 28, 1950, in Patrick County, VA, one of four children born to Mary Margaret Epperson Mabry and the late Fred Mabry. Penny worked at Spencer's Inc. for many years and later retired from Northern Hospital of Surry County. She was a member of Mount Airy Wesleyan Church. She is survived by her husband, Douglas Andrew "Doug" Redden of the home; a daughter and son-in-law, Leigh Ann and Dr. Scott Corbin of Mount Airy; a son, Jonathan Prater of Winston-Salem; a stepson and his wife, Jeff and Heather Prater of Danbury; seven grandchildren, Camden Hall, Taylor Hall, Mabry Hall, Leith Hall, Evan Hall, Colt Hall, and Brayden Prater; her mother, Mary Margaret Epperson Mabry Strickland of Mount Airy; a sister, Michelle Goad of Mount Airy; and a brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Dreama Mabry of Boonville. In addition to her father, Mrs. Redden was preceded in death by a brother, Calvin Mabry. A service of worship and celebration of Penny's life will be held Monday, June 24, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Timothy Day officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 2:30 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.