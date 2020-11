Penny Elizabeth Vernon passed away on Nov. 13, 2020, with family at her side. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the funeral service begins at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy, and the graveside service will be held in God's Acre at Grace Moravian Church. Please respect family wishes to wear a mask when you are in attendance.