Mr. Percy Batten Thore, 96, of Mount Airy, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, August 1, 2019, in Hillsville, Virginia. Mr. Thore was born August 27, 1922, in Patrick County, Virginia, one of six children born to the late James William and Maggie Mae McBride Thore. Percy faithfully served our country in the United States Army and retired from J.P. Stevens and Company after many years of service. He was a member of Faith and Gospel Church. He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Robin and Roger Portis and Renee and Marvin Byrd; his grandchildren, Rebecca Portis, Pandy and Lee Anderson, Devon and Kaylee Byrd, Daisy B. and Holden Utt, and Austin Byrd; his great-grandchildren, Jacob Payne, Andrew Payne, Lillian Byrd, and Lanon Byrd; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Thore was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Eunice Barbara Nunn Thore; a son, James William Thore; a granddaughter, Robin Amanda Hill; three sisters, Myrtle Vernon, Ethel Taylor, and Rachel Vernon; and two brothers, Thomas Thore and Willie Vernon. The funeral service will be held Sunday, August 4, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Buford E. Jessup and Dr. David Sparks officiating. Burial will follow in the Portis Family Cemetery, with military honors by the VFW Memorial Honor Guard. The family will receive friends Saturday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Commonwealth Senior Living for the loving care they provided. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International, Memorial Bible Program, P.O. Box 1032, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019