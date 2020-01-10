|
Mr. Perry Worrell Creed, 84, of Mount Airy, passed away Jan. 9, 2020 at Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born in Mount Airy on May 28, 1935 to the late Mamie Ruth Newsome Creed and Richard Arthur Creed. Mr. Creed was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Jean McHone Creed. Mr. Creed was a man of many talents and had a variety of jobs and interests throughout his life. He worked in the furniture industry, was a floor covering installer, and also made rugs. He loved to research family genealogy, build custom Adirondack furniture, birdhouses, and curio cabinets, watch the birds from his back porch, and spend time on his computers. He built a cabin off the Blue Ridge Parkway where many good times were spent, but his all-time favorite activity was planning his summer garden and thinking about all of the prize-winning tomatoes that he would grow. Mr. Creed is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Creed Hurst and Wes Hurst; daughter, Sandy Creed Allen; granddaughter and husband, Holly Lauren Lanter and Taylor Lanter; grandson Zackary Marcus Allen; and great-grandson Rush Vernon Lanter. In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Creed was preceded in death by sisters, Hattie Lou Creed and Joann Creed; brothers, John Ralph Creed and Richard Hal Creed. The family would like to express a special thank you to Novant Oncology, Day Surgery unit at Northern Regional Hospital, and Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home for their compassionate care. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 12, at Moody Funeral Services at 3:30 p.m. with Rev. Kevin Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Sunday at Moody Funeral Services. The urn interment will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated and memorial contributions may also be made to Senior Services Meals on Wheels. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020