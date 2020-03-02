|
|
Mr. Clarence "Pete" Poe Fagg Jr., 71, of Mount Airy passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center in Christiansburg, Virginia. He was born in Surry County on May 7, 1948, to the late Clarence Poe Fagg Sr. and Margaret Jane "Polly" Short Fagg. Mr. Fagg retired from Westinghouse as a NDT operator, and was a member of Flat Rock Baptist Church. Mr. Fagg was an avid hiker on the Appalachian Trail and enjoyed eating and meeting with his friends at Ocie's Restaurant, and also enjoyed playing his fiddle and making music. He was a loving and thoughtful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed by all his family and many friends. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Cassell Fagg; sons and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Susie "Fagg" Cooke, Joseph "Casey" Griffin; a daughter, Melissa Baskin; grandchildren Jessica, Drew, Conor, Taylor, Allison, and Clay; great-grandchildren Leila, and Avalee; brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Rhonda Fagg, and Sylvia Fagg; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Fagg was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth "Kenny" Duane Fagg. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 3, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Richard Loman officiating. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 9 until 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Appalachian Trail Conservancy, 799 Washington St., Harpers Ferry, WV 25425. Send donations to www.appalachiantrail.org. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020