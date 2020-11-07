LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — Mr. Frazier Marion "Pete" Montgomery, 72, of Little River, SC, formerly of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday afternoon, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Angel House Hospice Care Center in Whiteville. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with Bruce Ayers, acolyte, officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Bethel Moravian Church Cemetery, with military honors by the VFW Memorial Honor Guard. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to public health concerns, attendees are requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.