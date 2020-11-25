Peter Franklin Lydens, age 90, of Mount Airy, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, at Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Lydens was born Aug. 14, 1930, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to the late Z.Z. and Frances Lydens. Peter was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all that knew him. Peter proudly served the nation in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Peter received a master's degree in Public Administration from the University of Michigan. He then spent the remainder of his life serving in various capacities with local governments for more than 50 years, including being the first professional city manager of Mount Airy. Peter was a co-founder of the Surry County Marine Corps League Detachment and was a member of the Mount Airy Rotary Club. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Linda Wright, two sons and daughters-in-law, Peter Franklin Lydens Jr. and wife Becky, and Robert F. Lydens and wife Pam both of Chesapeake, Virginia; five grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, Fredric Lydens and wife Betty. The family would suggest that anyone wishing to make a contribution in his memory could do so by donating to any of the following organizations, Friends of the Mount Airy Fire Department, Friends of the Mount Airy Police Department, Reeves Community Center Foundation, The City of Mount Airy Utilities Fund, or Toys For Tots. Due to the current safety concerns, there will be no formal visitation or services at this time. Moody Funeral Services of Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.