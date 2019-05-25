Mr. L.M. Phillip Kirby, Jr., 53, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday evening, May 24, 2019, at his home. Mr. Kirby was born March 7, 1966, in Walker County, GA, the youngest of four children born to the late L.M. Phillip Kirby, Sr. and Mary Jo Harris Kirby White. Phillip served our country in the United States Army National Guard during Desert Storm and retired as a fireman and EMT from Cherokee County, GA. Recently, he had been employed at Vetro Glass in Elkin. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Wilson Kirby of the home; a son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Brooke Kirby of Cartersville, GA; three sisters, Sandy Ball of Galax, VA, Phyllis Elrod of Fort Payne, AL, and Mary Nell Fowler of Lyerly, GA; several nieces and nephews; and his extended family, Nancy Wilson of Mount Airy, David and Roxanne Wilson of Westfield, Cindy Tate of Mount Airy, and Donna and Jeff Rogers of Lawsonville. The funeral service will be held Monday, May 27, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel, with Elder Danny Smith, Elder Jimmy Joyce, and Elder Doug Hawks officiating. Burial will follow in the Sandy Ridge Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.