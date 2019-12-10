|
|
Mrs. Phyllis Gaye Thomas Cooke, 73, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Mrs. Cooke was born Nov. 23, 1946, in Surry County, one of ten children born to the late Dewey Thomas Sr. and Gretchen McMillian Thomas. Phyllis was a devoted housewife and a faithful member of Faith Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ranzie Cecil Cooke of the home; two daughters and sons-in-law, Shannon and Wayne Lindsay of King and Kimberly and Anthony Horton of Mount Airy; a son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Julie Cooke of Mount Airy; seven grandchildren, Kameron Cooke, Gabrielle Hogan, August Cooke, Isabelle Lindsay, Caleb Cooke, Kelsey Horton, and Juliana Cooke; a brother, Jack Thomas of Mount Airy; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cooke was preceded in death by six sisters and two brothers. The funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 12, at 12 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, with the Rev. Randy Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the church. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Faith Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 37, Toast, NC 27049. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019