|
|
Mrs. Polly Mae Barker Reid, age 76, of Pilot Mountain, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesdaym August 14, 2019, at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born July 7, 1943, in Surry County, the daughter of the late Edd (Kim) and Ethel May Ferrell Barker. Mom was a devoted child of God, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a dedicated member of Friendly Chapel Church of Pilot Mountain since 1966. Mom was a member of the missionary women and enjoyed helping others, visiting the shut-in and elderly as well as assisting in any needs of the church. Mom lived for God and her family was at the forefront of everything she did in life. Mom is survived by her husband and soulmate of 58 years, Mr. Jimmy Wayne Reid; three children, Dallas and (Annette) Sawyers of Ararat, Virginia, (Dale) and Tonya Reid of Pilot Mountain, and (John) and Janet Reid of Yadkinville; five grandchildren, Courtney Reid of Florida, (Zach) and Sarah Sawyers of King, (Tyler) Reid and Makenzie of Boonville, Caroline and Caleb Reid of Pilot Mountain; two great-grandchildren, Maverick and Fisher Reid; one brother, Jerry, and Dianne Barker; two sisters Mary Dean, Jerry and (Joyce) Cassel, all of Mount Airy; two sisters-in-law, Lou Barker of Mount Airy and Thelma Payne of Blackwater; as well as several nieces and nephews and very special friends Arlene Collins, Mozelle Mayes, and Ruth Mayes. In addition to her parents, Mrs Reid was preceded in death by two grandsons, Jacob and Joshua Sawyers of Ararat, Virginia; brother Wayne Barker of Mount Airy, and brother-in-law Frank Payne of Blackwater. Mom was an inspiration to all that knew her. She was the heart of our family and the values and teachings mother instilled in us will surely guide our families through life. The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude and special thanks to Bro. Don Collins, Bro. Darius Collins, and the entire Friendly Chapel Church Family for all the love and support over the years. The family would also like to send out a special thank you to the entire staff of the Woltz Hospice Home of Dobson. The family will receive family and friends Saturday, August 17, at Friendly Chapel Church in Pilot Mountain from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Sunday August 18 at 2 p.m. at Friendly Chapel Church With Bro. Darius Collins, Bro. Ray Hutson, and Bro. Charles Stevens officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019