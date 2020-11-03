Polly Elizabeth Bowman Sloan, 70, of Mount Airy passed away at her home surrounded by her family. Polly was born on May 20, 1950, to the late Millard Hassell and Carrie Mae Goins Bowman in Patrick County, Virginia. Polly was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend to all that knew her. She will be deeply missed by all. Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 54 years, Gilbert Leslie Sloan of the home; daughter Renay Sloan Dalton of Asheville; son and daughter-in-law, Gilbert Lee Sloan and wife Adrianna of Yadkinville; three grandchildren, Jacob Sloan, Eli Sloan and Kenan Sloan; sister Vivian Bowman Whitley of Louisville, Kentucky; brother and sister-in-law, Willie and Margrett Bowman, Junior and Sandy Bowman both of Lexington; along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sloan was preceded in death by her a daughter Angela Kay Sloan; a sister Nellie Koontz; and a brother Robert Bowman. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. with Rev. Mickey Rogers officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.