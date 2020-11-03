Polly Simpson Watson, age 96, passed away Oct. 31, 2020, at Ridge Crest Assisted Living in Mount Airy where she had lived the past seven years. Polly was born Oct. 13, 1924, in Surry County to her late parents John and Dora Nichols Simpson. She is survived by her two daughters and their spouses—Dianne and Dennis Goins of Alexandria, Virginia and Carolyn and Marion Horn of Pilot Mountain; four grandchildren—Rebekah Horn Doss (and husband Brett) of King, Katherine Horn of Hickory, Elizabeth Goins (and husband Mike Bergman) of Austin, Texas, and Sarah Goins of Alexandria, Virginia; and one great-grandchild — Deaglan Doss of King. Polly was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Codell Watson, and her twelve brothers and sisters—Sherman Simpson, Herman Simpson, Cirgus Simpson, Coy Simpson, Sparger Simpson, Gurnie Simpson, Frances Atkins, Johnny Carroll Johnson, Billy Simpson, Glenn Simpson, Jack Simpson, and Troy Simpson. A private graveside service will be held Thursday at Little Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery. A public celebration of Polly's life will be planned when health conditions permit. In lieu of flowers the family suggests honoring Polly's memory with donations to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.