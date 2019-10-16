|
|
ARARAT, Va. — Miss Princess Octavia Boyd, 96, of Ararat, VA, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Northern Regional Hospital. Miss Boyd was born in Carroll County, on June 13, 1923, to Dennis and Ingle Young Boyd. She graduated from Mt. Bethel School and worked in a Mount Airy factory in her earlier years and later was the owner/operator of Boyd's Grocery, a small family business that served the community with just the necessities. Miss Boyd also attended Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Survivors include a sister and brother-in-law, Shirleen and Byron Haas; a brother, Sidney Boyd; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends in her community. In addition to her parents, Miss Boyd was preceded in death by a brother, Dr. Stanley Boyd. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Willow Hill Moravian Graveyard. There will not be a visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, or to Willow Hill Moravian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019