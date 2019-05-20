Home

Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street, PO Box 1288
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Mrs. Mary Frances "Pudden" Boyd McMillan, 78, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin. She was born in Surry County Dec. 8, 1940, to the late Kermit and Margie Thomas Boyd. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who will be dearly missed. She is survived by her husband, Ronald "Mack" McMillan of 58 years; daughters and sons-in-law, Deena Longworth and Jerry, and Lisa Boyles and Ken; son and fiancée, Boyd McMillian and Angie Cannell; grandchildren and spouses, Allison Coates and Brandon, Nicole Wendorf and Wesley, Jonathan "J.J." Longworth, Nicole King, Mikaela Boyles, Taylor McMillian and significant other, Haskell Easter; great-grandchildren, Mary Lynn, Anna, Ezra, Silas, Marcie, Kylie and Beverly; a sister and brother-in-law, Margie Ayers and Wade; and a brother, Jim Boyd. In addition to her parents, Mrs. McMillan was preceded in death by sisters, Emily Hiatt and Susan Gravley; and a brother, Thomas Boyd. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at Salem United Methodist Church with Rev. Bud Cameron and Rev. Glinard Lawson officiating. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy Wednesday, May 22. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 2591 Wards Gap Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from May 20 to May 21, 2019
