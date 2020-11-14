1/
Quinton Herman Rogers
Quinton Herman Rogers, 75, of Pilot Mountain, passed away unexpectedly at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem on Nov. 12, 2020. He was born Feb. 14, 1945, to Walter Herman and Ernestine Gunnell Rogers. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 56 years, Virginia Jones Rogers; two daughters and sons-in-law, Ginger Rogers (Chris) Freeman, Kathy Rogers (Alfred) Key; two brothers, Donald Rogers and Stanley Rogers; four grandchildren, Tiffany Key, Lisanne Key, Casey Freeman, A.J. Key, and three great-grandchildren, Kaylee Hicks, Charlie Hicks, and Joel Key. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Winton Rogers and Elbert Rogers and one sister, Lottie. Mr. Rogers was a devoted husband, family man, and friend. He never met a stranger and was friendly to everyone. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, and treasured their trip to the Hawaiian Islands most. Going to flea markets and bargain hunting with his brother was another favorite activity. All these memories will be sorely missed. Mr. Rogers will lie in state at Cox-Needham Funeral Home beginning Sunday, Nov. 15, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m, Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. until noon. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. at Skyline Memory gardens. Rev. Kevin Minix will be officiating. The family requests that all attendees please wear face masks and practice social distancing. If not feeling well or running a fever, please refrain from attending. The family appreciates these efforts in aiding in the prevention of the spread of COVID-19. Cox-Needham is serving the Rogers family.



Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Skyline Memory gardens
Funeral services provided by
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
822 West Main Street
Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
(336) 368-2233
