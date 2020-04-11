|
Rachel Linda Hill, 76, of Chapel Hillm passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Linda was one of four children born to Rixie and Edith Hill. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother James (Jim) C. Hill, and baby boy Hill. Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Mary Hill Farmer (Michael); a sister- in- law, Wanda Hill; and a dear friend Beverly Brown. She is also survived by two nephews, James Richard Mabe (Erin) and Robert (Bobby) Hill (Johnnie); as well as three nieces, Jennifer Mabe Slate (Dustin), Kimberly Mabe Nowlin (Matthew), and Rachel Lee Hill. Also, she leaves six grand-nephews and nieces, James and Elizabeth Mabe, Samuel and Parker Slate, and Brody and Brooklyn Nowlin. Linda attended school in Pilot Mountain and was a graduate of Martin Memorial School of Nursing in Mount Airy. After graduation, she was hired by North Carolina Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill and she remained there until her retirement. While living in Chapel Hill she became a diehard Tar Heel fan and attended all home basketball and football games as long as her health permitted. She loved to travel and visit friends and family.During her lifetime she was an avid animal lover and she nurtured several dogs and cats. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Paws4ever, 6311 Nicks Road, Mebane, NC 27302. There will be no visitation or funeral at this time, but a celebration of Linda's life will be held at a later date at Chapel Hill Bible Church. Cox-Needham is serving the Hill family.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020