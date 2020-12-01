1/
Rachel Marshall
LOWGAP — Rachel Jean Carrico Marshall, 83, of Lowgap, completed her journey home on Sunday morning, Nov. 29, 2020. Mrs. Marshall was born Dec. 11, 1936, in Surry County, the daughter of the late James Franklin and Emma McCormick Carrico. She married at the age of 15 to Emmett Marshall. Before his passing in 2002, they celebrated 51 years of marriage. She always loved helping people, especially caring for the elderly, cleaning the church every Saturday, and taking care of her granddaughter and the neighborhood children. Rachel loved bluegrass and gospel music, being with family, and watching Days of Our Lives. Her family remembers her by always having a kind word to say about everyone and everything. She is survived by a daughter, Emma Jean Marshall Boyd of King; a son, Emmett Junior Marshall of the home; a granddaughter, Carolyn Flynn of Pfafftown; two great-grandchildren, Claire Sellers and Barry Junior Flynn; and a sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Fred Marshall of Mount Airy. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Marshall was preceded in death by a daughter, Dolly Ann Marshall; a granddaughter, Sherline Boyd; and a brother, James Odell McCormick. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m. at Ivy Green Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Mark Brown officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Due to public health concerns, attendees are requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
