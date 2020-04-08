|
|
Rachel Dianne Tobler, 71, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born in Surry County on June 13, 1948, to the late Vertis and Eva Elizabeth Smith Tobler. Miss Tobler retired from Renfro, and was a member of Westside Baptist Church. She is survived by a brother and sisters-in-law, Frank and Jeannie Tobler and Betty Tobler; a nephew, Eddie and Amy Tobler; two great-nephews, Preston and Hudson Tobler; her pet, Sandy. In addition to her parents, Miss Tobler was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Tobler; two sisters and brother-in-law, Ethel Tobler, and Ruby and Russell Easter. A memorial graveside service will be held at Westside Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the Tobler family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020