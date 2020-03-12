|
Mrs. Rachel Felts Vaughn, age 79, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Woltz Hospice Home. Mrs. Vaughn was born in Surry County on Sept. 9, 1940, to Harley Franklin and Effie Tickle Felts. She worked for more than 30 years at Bassett Furniture. Her memory will long be cherished by her sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Roger Atkins; her brothers and sister-in-law, Dennis Felts and Wade and Joyce Felts; several nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 14, by Rev. Butch Holder. Burial will follow in Flat Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020