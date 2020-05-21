DOBSON — Ralph Billy Coe, of Dobson, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Surry County on June 23, 1949, to the late Parry Ace Wilson Coe and the late Maggie Mae Wolfe Coe. He was a retired farmer and a fixer at Hanes Brand. He was a member of Stony Knoll United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Jean Coe Woosley. Surviving are his wife, Rita Elaine Combs Coe; sisters and brother-in-law, Fayrene Doss and Geraldine and Wayne Draughn; brother-in-law, Roger Woosley; nieces, Debbie Snow, Janet Singletary, Rebecca Norman, Beth Woosley Bailey; nephew, Tommy Doss; great-nieces, Elizabeth Snow, Kelsey Norman, Jennifer Reaves, Ashley Doss, Brandi Sullivan, Kayla Crawford; great-nephew, Adam Doss; several great-great-nieces and nephews. Respecting the current limitations on numbers for public gatherings at this time, private funeral services will be held at Stony Knoll United Methodist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Jonah Parker, Rev. Wayne Draughn, and Rev. Jerry Fugate will officiate the services. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Stony Knoll United Methodist Church, C/O Kay Crouse 105 Stratford Place, Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from May 21 to May 22, 2020.