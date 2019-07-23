Home

Mr. Ralph Dane Kudart, 66, of Mount Airy, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, on March 31, 1953, to the late Ralph David and Eleanor Ann Young Kudart. Mr. Kudart was owner of Sail Craft in Oriental. He is survived by his wife, Linda Shelton Brindle; a son, Christopher Kudart; two grandchildren; a sister, Karen Kudart; two brothers, Scott Kudart and Dave Kudart. In addition to his parents, Mr. Kudart was preceded in death by one brother. A memorial service will be held at a later date in New Jersey. The family will receive friends anytime on Thursday at Linda's home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.come.

Published in Mount Airy News from July 23 to July 24, 2019
