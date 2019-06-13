Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street, PO Box 1288
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Resources
More Obituaries for Randall Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randall Bryant

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Randall Bryant Obituary

Mr. Randall Wade Bryant, 84, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 12, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mr. Bryant was born Jan. 21, 1935, in Surry County, one of seven children born to the late Samuel Wilburn and Minnie Myrtle Lawrence Bryant. Randall retired as an electrician from Salem Electric after many years of service and was a faithful member of Blues Grove Baptist Church. He is survived by a daughter, Pamela Bryant of Advance; a son and daughter-in-law, Randall Wade Bryant, II and Sarah Bryant of Mount Airy; two grandsons, Randall Wade Bryant, III (Tré) of Hillsville, Virginia, and Jayle Bryant of Mount Airy; two great-grandsons, Aiden Bryant of Mount Airy and Micheal Bryant of Hillsville; a brother and sister-in-law, Rodger and Carol Bryant of High Point; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Bryant was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Jo Anne Johnson Bryant; four sisters, Doris Marion, Gladys Brooks, Nellie Moore, and Peggy Jo Woodson; and a brother, Alton Bryant. The funeral service will be held Saturday, June 15, at 2 p.m. at Blues Grove Baptist Church, with the Rev. Travis Sechrist and the Rev. Sammy Lawson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at the church. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from June 13 to June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody Funeral Services
Download Now