Mr. Randall Wade Bryant, 84, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 12, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mr. Bryant was born Jan. 21, 1935, in Surry County, one of seven children born to the late Samuel Wilburn and Minnie Myrtle Lawrence Bryant. Randall retired as an electrician from Salem Electric after many years of service and was a faithful member of Blues Grove Baptist Church. He is survived by a daughter, Pamela Bryant of Advance; a son and daughter-in-law, Randall Wade Bryant, II and Sarah Bryant of Mount Airy; two grandsons, Randall Wade Bryant, III (Tré) of Hillsville, Virginia, and Jayle Bryant of Mount Airy; two great-grandsons, Aiden Bryant of Mount Airy and Micheal Bryant of Hillsville; a brother and sister-in-law, Rodger and Carol Bryant of High Point; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Bryant was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Jo Anne Johnson Bryant; four sisters, Doris Marion, Gladys Brooks, Nellie Moore, and Peggy Jo Woodson; and a brother, Alton Bryant. The funeral service will be held Saturday, June 15, at 2 p.m. at Blues Grove Baptist Church, with the Rev. Travis Sechrist and the Rev. Sammy Lawson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at the church. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.