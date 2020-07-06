Randall Nixon

Mr. Randall Norris Nixon, 63, of Pilot Mountain, walked into the gates of heaven and was reunited with his parents on Sunday night, July 5, 2020. Mr. Nixon was born Nov. 18, 1956, in Surry County, the older of two sons born to the late Norris and Barbara Jane Mosley Nixon. Randall worked at Leistritz Turbine Technology in Rural Hall for many years and was a member of Community Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Corns Nixon of the home; a stepdaughter and her husband, Candice and Brian Johnson of Greensboro; a stepson and his significant other, Gregory Adam Sawyers and Nicole McGee of Pilot Mountain; three stepgrandchildren, Breanna Sawyers and Scarlett Sawyers, both of Pilot Mountain, and Bryce Johnson of Greensboro; a brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Christina Nixon of Lowgap; two nieces, Kristen Nixon and her significant other, Eli Browder, of Westfield, and Madison Nixon of Lowgap; his beloved dog, Molly; and special friends, Karrie Griffith of Westfield, Summer, Bill, Wyatt, and Waylon Rex of Augusta, West Virginia, and Tanner and Alonee Griffith of Roanoke, Virginia. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a graveside celebration of Randall's life will be held Wednesday, July 8, at 11 a.m. at Skyline Memory Gardens, with the Rev. Randy Parrish officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.