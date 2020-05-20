Mr. Randall Lynn Wall, age 57, of Mount Airy, passed away at his home on Monday May 19, 2020. He was born on May 20, 1962, in Forsyth County to the late Glenn Wesley and Mary East Wall. He is survived by his fiancée, Vickie Lynn Haynes Wall; a daughter, Jessica Ann Wall; sons Randall Nathan Wall, Adam Wesley Wall and Courtney, Noah Jacob Wall, and Cody Lynn Wall; grandchildren, Allie Bowman, Silas Moxley, and Hunter Wesley Wall; a sister, Deborah Wall Wright; brothers and sister-in-law, Leon and Charlotte Wall, Jamey Wall; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Tommy and Karen Wright, Steve and Patsy Robertson, Nancy Gammons, and Ashley Lynn Lowdermilk. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wall was preceded in death by brothers, Glenn Gary, Donny Gene, and David Ray Wall. The family will receive friends at Randall's home Friday May 22 from 4 until 6 p.m. Moody Funeral Services of Mount Airy is serving the Wall family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from May 20 to May 21, 2020.