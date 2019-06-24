Mr. Rawley King, 86, of Mount Airy passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born in Carroll County, Virginia, on August 29, 1932, to the late Jessie and Lettie Jones King. Mr. King proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He has continued to be a faithful supporter of the ; and a strong advocate with various projects for Veterans Park. He was a long-time member of the American Legion Post 123. He was a staunch Republican, working on many campaigns through the years. Mr. King was employed with Scenic Ford for several years as the parts and service manager before retiring from Patterson Toyota. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ruth Mathis King; sons and daughters-in-law, Roland and Melissa King, and Chris and Denise King; grandchildren, Christopher Ray King II and wife Melissa, Gavin King and wife, Kayla, Colton King, Amanda Trivette and husband, Tanner; great-grandchildren Charlotte Elise King and Robert Ian King; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ida and Perry Jones, Ethel and Clayton Combs and Effie Towe; brothers and a sister-in-law, Kermit and Joyce King and Posey King. In addition to his parents, Mr. King was preceded in death by sisters Lannie Easter and Audrey Rippey; and a brother, Arnold King. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jon Cawley officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Garden with full military rites conducted by Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy Monday evening, June 24, from 6 until 8 p.m. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the , 767 W. Lebanon St., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.