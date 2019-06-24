Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street, PO Box 1288
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Resources
More Obituaries for Rawley King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rawley King

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rawley King Obituary

Mr. Rawley King, 86, of Mount Airy passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born in Carroll County, Virginia, on August 29, 1932, to the late Jessie and Lettie Jones King. Mr. King proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He has continued to be a faithful supporter of the ; and a strong advocate with various projects for Veterans Park. He was a long-time member of the American Legion Post 123. He was a staunch Republican, working on many campaigns through the years. Mr. King was employed with Scenic Ford for several years as the parts and service manager before retiring from Patterson Toyota. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ruth Mathis King; sons and daughters-in-law, Roland and Melissa King, and Chris and Denise King; grandchildren, Christopher Ray King II and wife Melissa, Gavin King and wife, Kayla, Colton King, Amanda Trivette and husband, Tanner; great-grandchildren Charlotte Elise King and Robert Ian King; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ida and Perry Jones, Ethel and Clayton Combs and Effie Towe; brothers and a sister-in-law, Kermit and Joyce King and Posey King. In addition to his parents, Mr. King was preceded in death by sisters Lannie Easter and Audrey Rippey; and a brother, Arnold King. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jon Cawley officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Garden with full military rites conducted by Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy Monday evening, June 24, from 6 until 8 p.m. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the , 767 W. Lebanon St., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from June 24 to June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody Funeral Services
Download Now