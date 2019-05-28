Mr. Ray Edison "Buzz" Norman, Jr., age 60, of Mountain Park, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born Oct. 29, 1958, to the late Ray and Ruth Nixon Norman. Mr. Norman was a member of Mountain Park Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher for many years. He dearly loved his family, church family and community. In addition to loving all people, he loved UNC basketball, kayaking, fishing, classic cars and spending time on the parkway. Among the many who will cherish his memory are his loving wife, Robin Brooks Norman; his five children, Jonathan and wife Kayla, Nicholas, Adrianna and fiancé, Brandon Hendricks, Lillie, and Noah; his grandchildren, Brandon, Brodie, and baby Waylen expected in June; brother, Joe (Vicki) Norman and sister, Joyce Hamby, as well as many special extended family members. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Sheila Snow Norman. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 1, at Dobson First Baptist Church at 2 p.m. in the afternoon. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the memorial service and at other times at the home of Jonathan and Kayla Norman. Moody-Davis Funeral Home is serving the Norman family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.