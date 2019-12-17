|
Mr. Ray Melvin Simpson Jr., age 74, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home. Mr. Simpson was born in Guilford County on July 9, 1945, to Ray Melvin Simpson Sr. and Mazie Sawyers Simpson. He was a former Lieutenant at the Mount Airy Police Department and former Chief of Police in Jonesville. Mr. Simpson was a loving father, grandfather and dear friend. Among the many who will always cherish his memory is a daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Randy Carlisle; a grandson, Benjamin K. Long and Erika Jackson; a granddaughter, Danielle Long; a great-grandson Oliver Long; three step-grandchildren, Erica, Kelsey, and Christopher Carlisle; a sister-in-law, Kathy Simpson and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Simpson was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Irene S. and Junior Slate; and brothers, Charles Simpson and Doug Simpson. The family will receive friends Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home. There will not be a formal funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Rd. Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019