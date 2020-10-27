Raymond Robertson

Raymond Luther Robertson, 86, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday night, Oct. 24, at Central Continuing Care. Mr. Robertson was born Feb. 5, 1934, in Surry County, to the late George Washington Robertson and Mamie Anthony Robertson Matthews. Raymond served our country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. Following his time in the Navy, he worked at Pike Electric for many years, retiring as a supervisor of the parts department. During his retirement years, he worked part-time at Creative Designs delivering flowers. Raymond volunteered countless hours as a fireman with the Bannertown Volunteer Fire Department. He is survived by a daughter, Leigh Anne Robertson of Mount Airy; several nieces and nephews; and a special companion, Barbara Beck of Hillsville, Virginia, along with her daughter, Gayle Beck, and grandson, Cameron Beck, whom Raymond dearly loved. In addition to his parents, Mr. Robertson was preceded in death by a sister, Nina Robertson Scales; and five brothers, Richard Powell Robertson, John Robertson, Julius Robertson, Thomas Roosevelt "Robo" Robertson, and Charlie Robertson. A graveside service was held Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m. at Skyline Memory Gardens, with the Rev. Terry Coe officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Due to public health concerns, attendees are requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing when visiting with family. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.