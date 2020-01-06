Home

Reba Gardner Obituary

WILSON — Reba Leora Watson Gardner, 91, of Wilson, passed away Sunday. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Evergreen Memorial Park, Wilson. The Rev. Doug Radford will officiate. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 7 - 9 p.m. at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson and other times at the home of son, Larry. Reba is survived by her daughter, Katherine Brintle and husband, Sam, of Mount Airy; son, Larry Gardner and wife, Barbara of Wilson; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm Gardner and her parents, Luther and Nellie Rose Watson. Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net.

Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
