BISCOE — Rebecca Badgett Blake, 64, of Biscoe, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Duke University Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at First Baptist Church, Biscoe, with the Rev. Larry Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends at their home in Biscoe and on Wednesday, May 29, from 6-8 p.m. at Briggs-Candor Funeral Home in Candor. Rebecca served Montgomery County Schools as a teacher at East Montgomery High School and a County Testing Coordinator. She was secretary of the Colonel Andrew Balfour Chapter of the DAR, president of the Sedgefield Gate Community Association and vice-president of Tri-Star Construction. She enjoyed lunches with the retirees of Montgomery County Schools and spending time with the North Surry Girls. She loved traveling, adventures and "porch sitting" with her family. Shopping with the Badgett girls, crafting and going to the movies were favorite pastimes. But perhaps, her greatest joy was her Monday playdates with granddaughter, Reagan. Rebecca is survived by her husband of 42 years, Gary Blake; daughter, Kristin Blake of Mount Airy; son, Charlie (Liz) Blake of Greensboro; mother, Pauline Badgett of Mount Airy; sisters, Paula (Tom) Mutton of Lewisville and Cindy (Ramey) McBride of Mount Airy and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Badgett, and sister, Susan Sykes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children's Fund for Glycogen Storage Disease Research Inc., 20 Sherwood Lane, Cheshire, CT 06410. Briggs-Candor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.briggsfuneralhome.com.