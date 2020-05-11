Rebecca Dunn Hennis entered her heavenly home on May 9, 2020. She was born on June 30, 1932, in High Point to the late Lilla Cecil and Ira Bernard Dunn. She attended Guilford College where she was an honor student. On Sept. 12, 1953, she married Hugh Linwood Hennis Jr. of Mount Airy. She and her husband founded and operated Leisure Time Supplies, which furnished and decorated motels and country clubs in a ten-state area, where she served as business manager. Her hobbies including traveling, playing bridge, and antiquing. She also had a special love for dogs throughout her life. Rebecca was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Hennis Jr. She is survived by her sons, Dr. H.L. Hennis III and wife Rachel Lynn Hennis and Jeffrey Scott Hennis and wife Dr. Anne Richards Hennis. She was a member of First Baptist Church, the Founders Circle, and the Rebekah Sunday School Class. She served as a Deacon and coordinated the Friends Feeding Friends program for several years. Her special ministry was sending cards and notes of encouragement to friends and relatives. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Home Instead for their service during the last few years and the care and compassion of dedicated caregivers, Betty Freeman and Tammy Marshall. A private service will be held for the family conducted by Rev. Jay Meadows and Dr. Roger Gilbert. Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Organ Fund at 714 N. Main St., Mount Airy, North Carolina, 27030.



