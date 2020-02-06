|
|
Rebecca Anne Beasley Pendleton passed away at Northern Regional Hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. She was born June 2, 1927, to William and Cora Beasley in Mount Airy. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Nancy Beasley Ragsdale Morrow; a son-in-law, Larry M. Martin; and granddog, Toby Pendleton. Mrs. Pendleton is survived by her husband of 71 years, William R. Pendleton of the home; her daughter, Kathryn "Kitty" Martin; her sons, William B. Pendleton (Jan Frye Hill) and Benjamin F. (Tammy) Pendleton, all of Mount Airy; her grandchildren, Emily (Dr. Kevin) Shute of Winston-Salem, Susie (Brandon) Cooke and Shelby (Brandon) Heath, both of Westfield, Benjamin and John Francisco of Greensboro, and Allyson (Larry) Smith of Hoschton, Georgia; her great-grandchildren, Addison Shute, Everett Shute, Drew Cooke, Conor Cooke, Jessica Rory (Roy), Steele Smith, and Shelly Redmond; her great-great-granddaughter, Leila Roy; a special cousin, Mary Anne Scherff of Salisbury; and her granddogs, Daisy and Lili Martin. Mrs. Pendleton was a 1948 graduate of Salem College with a BS in piano and studied organ in Maryland at The Peabody Conservatory. She taught private piano lessons in her home for many years, and was a teacher at South Main Street School. Mrs. Pendleton was organist at Trinity Episcopal Church before retiring. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, an associate member of Mount Airy Friends Meeting and a birth right member. Pendleton was a breast cancer survivor, avid bridge player, and enjoyed a good conversation. She was warm, modest, and strong. There will be a service of celebration of her life on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m. at Mount Airy Friends Meeting, conducted by Dr. Jon Cawley. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall to receive friends. A private graveside service will be conducted by The Reverend Sarah Morris. Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made in her memory to Mount Airy Friends Meeting. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020