Rev. Rebern Leon "R.L." McDaniel, age 88, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, with his family by his side at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born in Rutherford County Jan. 8, 1932, the son of the late James Randolph and Lizzie Robertson McDaniel. Rev. McDaniel was called by God into the ministry in the late 1950s and served many churches throughout North Carolina. Among the churches he served were Blues Grove Baptist Church, Lambsburg Baptist Church, Cedar Lane Baptist Church and Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. God used his many talents such as carpentry skills, musical ability, and his outgoing personality to enrich the lives of others and build the Kingdom of God. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard. He is survived by one daughter, Mary Beth Tsai of Cary; two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael Dean and Vickie McDaniel of Mount Airy and Douglas Leon and Mary McDaniel of Dublin, Virginia; grandchildren Jason McDaniel, Patrick McDaniel, Rev. Lance McDaniel, Meredith McDaniel Carter and her husband, Michael, Allison McDaniel and spouse, Katie McDaniel, Kaitlyn Tsai, and EmmaLi Tsai; great-grandsons Bryce Carter and Atlas McDaniel; several nieces and nephews; In addition to his parents Rev. McDaniel was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Mildred Hazel Skipper McDaniel; his son, Timothy Dale McDaniel; sisters Hazel Robinson, Gladys Bridges; brothers T.J. Daniel, James Roland McDaniel, and Edgar McDaniel. Funeral services will be held Monday March 16, at 1 p.m., at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Benfield and Rev. Lance McDaniel officiating. Interment will follow in Blues Grove Baptist Church. The family will visit at Moody Funeral Home on Sunday night from 6 until 8 p.m. Moody Funeral Service is honored to serve the McDaniel family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020