Mrs. Reva Bowman Hiatt, 82, passed away to be with our Lord at her home with family on Nov. 29, 2019. She fought a long battle with Parkinson's. Born on Aug. 2, 1937, to John Dexter and Eppie Sawyers Bowman in Hillsville, VA; she married Elmo Hiatt on March 7, 1959. Mrs. Hiatt always put God first in her life. She attended all services at Shining Light Baptist Church where her husband was the pastor until a short time before she passed. She loved her church and her church family and wholeheartedly took on the duty of "Pastor's Wife" as her own personal calling. Mrs. Hiatt spent many days with family and friends in hospital waiting rooms. She would bring a bag with drinks and snacks just to help pass the time. A devoted wife, loving mom to her children and Mema to her grandchildren, she wanted to know how everyone was doing every day and was always ready to help in any way she could. Her family loved to see her on Sundays and on special occasions when she prepared such wonderful dinners, especially on birthdays. Growing up on a small farm in the mountains, she wanted to pass along her family values she learned while growing up there. She was the perfect example of a Proverbs 31 woman. Among the many who will always cherish her memory is her husband, Elmo; a son and daughter-in-law, Dwayne and Marcie Hiatt; a daughter and son-in-law, Shanda and Eric Holt; grandchildren, Todd Hiatt (Nicki), Chad Hiatt (Diana), Anna Angel (Cameron) and Brooksie Lawson; great grandchildren, Hunter and Henry Hiatt, Nathan Hiatt and Ivan Angel; a sister, Vesta Puckett; sisters-in-law, Alene Bowman, Betty Bowman and Barbara Jean Bowman; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hiatt was preceded in death by brothers, John Elton Bowman, Jackson Posey (Jake) Bowman and Harold Bowman. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Shining Light Baptist Church by Rev. Elmo Hiatt and Rev. Jonathan Bass officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Moody Funeral Home on Monday night from 6 to 8 p.m. Mrs. Hiatt will also lie in state at the church 30 minutes prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019