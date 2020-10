GREENSBORO — Reva Ann Wray Sahli, age 69, of Greensboro, passed away on Sept. 29. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Westside Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time for the service at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy and at other times at the home of her sister Rhonda Humphries. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.