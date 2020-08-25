1/
WHITE PLAINS — Davis Rex Mauldin, age 80, of White Plains, passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 23, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Rex was born Aug. 15, 1940, in Surry County to the late Roy Franklin and Annie Mae Brintle Mauldin. He retired from AC Corporation after many years of dedicated service. Rex was a soft-spoken man who never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He will truly be missed by all his family and many friends. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Jessie Mauldin; two grandchildren, Chad Mauldin and Deaven Mauldin; two great-grandchildren, Jacxon Mauldin and Zayden Draughn; a sister, Betty Tilley; four brothers and two sisters-in-law, Bob Mauldin, Ben and Sylvia Mauldin, Arnold Mauldin, and Max and Patty Mauldin; and by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Mauldin was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Carol McHone Mauldin; two sisters, an infant sister, Susan Rebecca Mauldin, and Billie Marie Mauldin Eckenrod. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, at Dover Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Jones officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy from 12:30 p.m. until the time to leave for the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
