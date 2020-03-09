|
|
Mrs. Rhonda Fay Tatum Edwards, 65, of Mount Airy, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Twelve Oaks Assisted Living in Mount Airy. She was born in Savannah, Georgia, on March 18, 1954, to the late Harold and Fay Hodges Tatum. Mrs. Edwards most recent job was a caregiver at a residence home where she shared her qualities of love, kindness, and compassion. Rhonda enjoyed reading, gardening, and traveling along the Blue Ridge Parkway enjoying nature. She is survived by her husband, Danny Edwards of the home; daughters and sons-in-law, Victoria and Rob Murphy of Fleming, Georgia, and Crystal and Stephen Edmonds of Tobaccoville; a step-son and step-daughter in-law, Landon and Jennifer Edwards of Cana, Virginia; grandchildren, Hannah, Robert, Mattie, and Thomas Murphy of Fleming, and Desiree, Luke, and Allayna Edmonds of Tobaccoville; a sister and brother-in-law, Pam and Hugh McCullough of Glennville, Georgia. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 11, at 2 p.m. at the Marion Family Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Sumner officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1 until 2 p.m at the cemetery. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the Edwards family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020