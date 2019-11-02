|
Mr. Richard Lamon Casstevens, 81, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday afternoon, Oct. 31, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Casstevens was born Feb. 16, 1938, in Surry County, one of fourteen children born to the late John Henry and Inez Beck Casstevens. He retired from Proctor-Silex Inc. after many years of service and was a member of the Mount Airy First Pentecostal Holiness Church. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandra Jones Casstevens of the home; four sons and three daughters-in-law, Darrell and Darlene Casstevens of Oxford, Donnie and Diane Casstevens and Derek and Beth Casstevens, all of Pilot Mountain, and Daniel Casstevens of Mount Airy; ten grandchildren, Christina Santarelli, Bethany Tilley, Galen Casstevens, Cole Casstevens, Timothy Casstevens, Joshua Casstevens, Danielle Casstevens, Ryan Casstevens, Chance Casstevens, and Ethan Casstevens; three great-grandchildren; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Malzie Beasley, Alene and Bill Cail, and Billy Jack Holder, all of Mount Airy, and Irene and Dennis Blackburn of Pilot Mountain; five brothers and six sisters-in-law, Delmer and Linda Casstevens, Bill and Billie Sue Casstevens, Homer and Shirley Casstevens, and Frances Casstevens, all of Mount Airy, Charles and Karen Casstevens of State Road, and Graham and Sandra Casstevens of Elkin; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Casstevens was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Alicia Carol Casstevens; two sisters, Mozelle Shore and Annie Mae Holder; and three brothers, Paul Casstevens, the Rev. Jack Casstevens, and Arvil Casstevens. The funeral service will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Adrian Crawford officiating. Burial will follow in the Jones-Flemming Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to a . Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.