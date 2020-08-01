1/
Richard Freeman
Richard Lynn Freeman, Born Oct. 8, 1957, passed away on July 27, 2020, in Surry County and is now residing with his Heavenly Father, strolling the streets of gold with his beloved daughter Andrea, who went before him, leaving this world and the loved ones who stood beside him, and his two special little girls Alynndia and Alanna, who loved him so very much, and leaving many of his friends and family behind. Lynn was a man of few words, but his heart overflowed with love. He was one in a million to all who knew him. He will surely be missed. Please keep the family in your prayers. A celebration of life will be held in the near future.



Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
