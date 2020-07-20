Richard Haynes

Richard Michael Haynes, 72, of Mount Airy, passed away Sunday, July 19, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born in Surry County on July 2, 1948, to the late Alexander and Georgia Boyd Haynes. Mr. Haynes retired from Insteel Wire Products, and was a faithful member of Holy Cross Missionary Baptist Church. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Goins Haynes; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael Lee and Tammy Haynes; grandchildren, Casey and Sarah Nester, and Rachael Lee Haynes; a great-grandchild, Benjamin Nester; sisters and brother-in-law, Betty and Troy Hodges, Bonnie Quesinberry, and Ruth Goins; a brother and sister-in-law, Pete and Gloria Haynes; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Haynes was preceded in death by a sister, Katherine Sawyers; brothers, Sanford Haynes, and Lonnie Haynes. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 21, at 2 p.m. at Oakdale Cemetery with the Rev. Butch Holder officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Ln., Mount Airy, NC 27030, or to Holy Cross Missionary Baptist Church, 344 York Rd., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.