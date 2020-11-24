1/1
Richard Olchak
Richard John Olchak, 77, of Mount Airy, passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, after a short battle with leukemia. Richard was born on Feb. 28, 1943, to John Olchak and Mary (Dubinsky) Olchak in Donora, Pennsylvania. After graduating in 1960 from Monessen High School, where he was a National Merit Scholar and a clarinetist in the marching band, he went on to study Chemical Engineering at Carnegie Tech (now Carnegie Mellon University) as well as Mathematics at Gannon College (now Gannon University) in Erie, Pennslyvania. Richard met the love of his life, Susan (Barr) Olchak on a blind date in Erie. They were married in 1966. After teaching math in Baltimore County, Maryland, he was accepted into the actuarial program at Travelers where he became an Associate of the Society of Actuaries. He later switched fields to become a pension actuary working in Pittsburgh, Omaha, Greensboro and Winston-Salem before his retirement. Richard and Susan moved to Mount Airy and found a supportive community at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and a home dojo at Mount Airy Martial Arts. He earned a second-degree black belt in Isshinryu Karate and studied sword technique under sensei Eric Latza. Richard was an avid writer, car enthusiast, runner (including in "The Great Race" in Pittsburgh), actor and storyteller. He was a devoted hometown Pittsburgh fan and religiously watched every Steelers game he could. He will always be remembered as a beloved husband and an adored father. He was kind, loving, strong and patient and taught gentle lessons every day about what it means to be a good man, a good husband, and a good human being. Richard is survived by his wife of 53 years, Susan Olchak; his son, John Olchak married to daughter-in-law Kristin (Shelton) Olchak and son, James Olchak married to daughter in-law Rhonda (Storms) Olchak. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no service at this time. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the Olchak family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
