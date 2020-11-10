1/
Ricky Chilton
Ricky Dean Chilton, age 61, of Mount Airy, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, Nov. 8, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born in Surry County on Aug. 16, 1959, to Oleeta Brim Chilton and the late Dee Radford Chilton. He was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend who will be dearly missed. Mr. Chilton was retired from VF Corporation after many years of dedicated service. Cherishing his memory are his daughter and son-in-law, Ada Lee Brooke and Brandon Brim of King; grandson, Floyd Dean Brim; his mother, Oleeta Brim Chilton of Mount Airy; a sister, Cindy Chilton Smith of Mount Airy; a brother and sister-in-law, Marty and Susie Chilton of Charlotte; and five nieces and nephews, Abby, Mason, Megan, Matt and Ben. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m. in the Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy. The family will receive loved ones at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Due to public health concerns, attendees are requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the Chilton family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
