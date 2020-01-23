|
Ms. Rita Ann Boles Martin, 70, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, at 2 p.m. at Simmons Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, with Dr. Darrell Tate and Bro. Christopher L. Martin officiating. No formal visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020